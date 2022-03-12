Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $408,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 207,463 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $585,045.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.