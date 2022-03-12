Barton Investment Management Has $5.79 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

