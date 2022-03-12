Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous None dividend of $0.25.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NASDAQ BSET traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 218,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 36,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

