BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the February 13th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 930.0 days.

OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($71.74) to €72.00 ($78.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

