Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Hits $678,249.15

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $678,249.15 and $4,552.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.