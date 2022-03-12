Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.22. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 6,531 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
