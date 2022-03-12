BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0489 on Major Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and $12.95 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.56 or 0.06594256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.98 or 1.00090898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041637 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

