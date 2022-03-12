Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.21

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.21 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 92.70 ($1.21). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 18,380 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.21.

Get Beximco Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.