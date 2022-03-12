Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $1.59 on Top Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00046139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.03 or 0.06584704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,211.02 or 1.00073778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

