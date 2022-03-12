Beyond Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00046139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.03 or 0.06584704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,211.02 or 1.00073778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

