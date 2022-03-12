BHPCoin (BHP) 1-Day Volume Tops $911,018.00

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $911,018.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.84 or 0.06601760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,154.34 or 0.99924141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041851 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.