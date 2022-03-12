BidiPass Reaches Market Cap of $144,386.07 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $144,386.07 and $23.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00105523 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

