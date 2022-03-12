BiFi (BIFI) Market Cap Tops $5.53 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, BiFi has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $103,964.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00184138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00026622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.00362840 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00054954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007975 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

