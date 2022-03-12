Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,124 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

