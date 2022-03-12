Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $43,067.76 and $8,326.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.00 or 0.06597874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,105.47 or 0.99850170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041663 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.