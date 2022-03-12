Bintex Futures Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $41,111.35 and approximately $10,482.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.09 or 0.06596226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,181.80 or 1.00249347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042278 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.