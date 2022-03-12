BioAtla (BCAB) and The Competition Critical Survey

BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB – Get Rating) is one of 247 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BioAtla to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioAtla and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% BioAtla Competitors -2,263.87% -74.93% -27.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 -$95.40 million -1.87 BioAtla Competitors $737.45 million $118.35 million -0.36

BioAtla’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioAtla and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla Competitors 1462 5350 11087 202 2.55

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $75.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,354.31%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 108.40%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla’s peers have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioAtla beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BioAtla (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

