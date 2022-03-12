BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

