BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 43.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 76,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $550.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

