Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $294.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003501 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003050 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.