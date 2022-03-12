BitBall (BTB) Trading 35.6% Higher Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $56,868.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,048.14 or 0.99870532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00070283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022438 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

