Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Reaches $26.70 on Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.70 or 0.00068216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and $1,767.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

