BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63,599.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $182,818.28 and approximately $63,599.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00105415 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

