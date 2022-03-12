Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Down 1% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $45,424.37 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.52 or 0.99893044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00255701 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00136643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00263146 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004659 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001349 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033478 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,705,165 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.