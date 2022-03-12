Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0643 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 101.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $52.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

