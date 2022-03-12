Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0671 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $58.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

