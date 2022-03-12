Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $209,631.90 and $3,422.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00223416 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

