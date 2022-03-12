Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $63.95 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $78.51 or 0.00200965 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,002,733 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

