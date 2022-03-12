BitcoinZ Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $329,321.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00386820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00076945 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00097928 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,946,046,213 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.