BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $153,053.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.59 or 0.06625218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00269026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.41 or 0.00744673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00067840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00470066 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00372743 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

