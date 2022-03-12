Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $63,738.69 and $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.