BitTube Achieves Market Capitalization of $528,162.70 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $528,162.70 and approximately $618.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00457787 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 337,835,205 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

