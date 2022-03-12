Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Down 60.7% in February

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the February 13th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBX opened at $1.87 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

