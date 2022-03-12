Blackmoon (BMC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Blackmoon has a market cap of $2.55 million and $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded flat against the dollar. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00105400 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

BMC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

