BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 4.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

BlackRock stock traded down $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $687.04. 814,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $793.31 and its 200-day moving average is $869.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

