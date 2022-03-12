Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 13th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $20,239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 588,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 93,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 143,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,773. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

