BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYJ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 47,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,282. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

