BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the February 13th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,917,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,416 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BST traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.94. 105,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $61.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

