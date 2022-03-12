BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of BUI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,946. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.