Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years.
NYSE BGX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 49,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $15.59.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
