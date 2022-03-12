Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

NYSE BGX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 49,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.