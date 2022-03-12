Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.7% over the last three years.
Shares of BSL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 51,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $17.53.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.