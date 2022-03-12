Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.7% over the last three years.

Shares of BSL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 51,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $17.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

