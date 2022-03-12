Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 62.3% in February

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $856,000.

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 51,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,448. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

