Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.

NYSE BGB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 246,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 204,802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

