Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.
NYSE BGB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 246,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
