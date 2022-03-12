Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BGB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 246,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,486. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 218,384 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

