BlitzPredict Tops One Day Volume of $5,799.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded flat against the US dollar. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010790 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

