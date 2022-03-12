Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,528 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

