Blue Protocol Trading 358.9% Higher This Week (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 264% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Blue Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $930,245.72 and $7,737.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 358.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00105400 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

