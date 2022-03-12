Blue Whale EXchange Hits Market Cap of $227,896.26 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $227,896.26 and $17,365.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

