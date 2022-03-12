Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Down 60.1% in February

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the February 13th total of 152,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

