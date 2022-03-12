Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 531,500 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the February 13th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.64. 132,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,022. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $730.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.18, a PEG ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59,847 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

